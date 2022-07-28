78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LSU baseball lands dual-threat player in the portal with Paul Skenes

56 minutes 47 seconds ago Thursday, July 28 2022 Jul 28, 2022 July 28, 2022 10:02 PM July 28, 2022 in Sports
Source: WBRZ
By: Corey Rholdon

BATON ROUGE - The portal king strikes again — this time as Jay Johnson lands Air Force catcher and pitcher Paul Skenes. The dual-threat player received first-team honors by D1 Baseball and Collegiate Baseball.

Skenes pitched a 2.73 ERA with 96 strikeouts while starting 51 games at catcher, batting .314 with 13 home runs and 38 RBI.

