LSU baseball holds off Cajuns in second game in Houston

HOUSTON - The LSU Tiger baseball team continued their winning ways at the Astros Foundation College Classic with a 5-4 win over the ULL Ragin Cajuns on Saturday night in Minute Maid Park.

LSU scored four in the fifth inning and starting pitcher Gage Jump was outstanding in his start, throwing five innings of one hit ball while striking out five and walking none.

LSU designated hitter Hayden Travinski finished 2 for 3 with 3 RBI and two runs scored.

Things got interesting in the ninth when down to their last batter the Cajuns belted a solo home run to pull to within one run.

Justin Loer was able to close out the game to get the save for the Tigers by striking out the last batter with a runner on first.

The Tigers will close out their weekend in Houston with a 3 p.m. game against Texas State on Sunday.