LSU baseball headed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, to play Wofford College in NCAA regional tournament

BATON ROUGE — LSU's baseball team is headed to Chapel Hill, North Carolina, for the NCAA Regionals to play Wofford College, the NCAA tournament committee announced on ESPN on Monday morning.

The Tigers, the No. 2 seed in the bracket, will face the Terriers on Friday. The winner of the regional, which also features a matchup between North Carolina and Long Island University in the opening round, will advance to a super regional with a chance to go to the College World Series in Omaha.

LSU on Sunday lost the SEC Championship to Tennessee with a score of 4-3.

The regional is a double-elimination tournament. The super regional is a three-game series, with the third game played if necessary.