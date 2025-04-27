70°
LSU baseball handles Louisiana Tech in mid-week affair
BATON ROUGE - The LSU baseball team once again dominated a mid-week opponent Tuesday night.
The No. 5 Tigers jumped out to a 4-0 lead after the first inning against Louisiana Tech and then cruised to a 12-3 win.
Ethan Frey had another great day at the plate for LSU, going 3-for-4 with a home run, double, and four RBIs.
William Schmidt got the win on the mound for the Tigers, tossing 2.2 innings, while allowing just one run.
LSU, now 27-3 this season, is back in action on Thursday at Oklahoma.
