LSU baseball game against Sacramento State on Sunday postponed due to weather

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball's game against Sacramento State on Sunday was moved due to inclement weather.

The game will now be played at 6 p.m., LSU said. LSU played and lost to Sacramento State on Saturday.

