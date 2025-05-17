78°
LSU baseball evens series with 8-1 win over South Carolina

By: Brie Andras

COLUMBIA, S.C. - After a disappointing game one loss on Thursday night, No. 1 LSU bounced back and got a win over the South Carolina Gamecocks 8-1 on Friday.

The bats came alive thanks to two home runs by Jared Jones and one by Ethan Frey, among other runs scored.

Starting pitcher Kade Anderson threw for 6.2 innings and allowed 4 hits, 1 run, 3 walks and 9 strikeouts.

The Tigers are closing out the regular season with a series against former LSU baseball coach and national champion, Paul Maineiri, who is now the head skipper for the Gamecocks.

After a back and forth battle on Thursday, South Carolina walked it off with a win after an LSU wild pitch with the bases loaded. The Tigers took that loss 6-5.

The last game of the series takes place Saturday at 2 p.m.

