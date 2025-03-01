LSU baseball erases 5-0 deficit to beat Nebraska

FRISCO, Texas - The LSU baseball team trailed early in Saturday's game against Nebraska at the Frisco College Baseball Classic, but the Tigers used a huge offensive performance to earn an 11-6 comeback victory.

LSU scored 10 unanswered runs to go up 10-5 in the seventh after Nebraska took a 5-0 lead in the third inning.

Josh Pearson led the Tigers with four hits, three doubles, and an RBI. Steven Milam went 3-for-6 with a double and two RBIs.

LSU had 17 hits in the game and six Tigers had at least two hits.

Anthony Eyanson got the win, pitching six innings, allowing five runs and striking out seven.

LSU, now 10-1 this season, finishes off their trip to Texas on Sunday at 4 p.m. against Sam Houston State.