LSU baseball drops series to Auburn with 6-4 loss on Saturday

Auburn's Joseph Gonzalez limited LSU to three runs over six innings Saturday, as Auburn posted a 6-4 win over the Tigers in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field.

Auburn improved to 19-9 overall, 5-4 in the SEC, while LSU dropped to 19-9 overall and 4-5 in conference play.

Gonzalez (3-0) allowed three runs on nine hits in six innings with two walks and one strikeout, firing 92 pitchers.

“Gonzalez did a nice job sinking the ball at the bottom of the zone,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson. “He got some key outs and some contact outs when he was in trouble. I’ll give him credit, but I think we should have done a better job with the plan we had in place. This is one of the first times this season our offense hasn’t gotten the job done.”

Though very solid against Florida last weekend, LSU starter Samuel Dutton (0-1) was charged with the loss as he allowed two runs on four hits in 3.2 innings with two walks and three strikeouts.

First baseman Tre’ Morgan collected three hits and two RBI, and third baseman Jacob Berry produced three hits and one RBI to lead LSU’s offensive effort.