Latest Weather Blog
LSU baseball continues to make news after title run
BATON ROUGE – Days after winning the schools seventh national title in Omaha, LSU baseball continues to fill the headlines with post-season awards and future scheduled games.
The Tigers placed three players on the 2023 First-Team All-American by Baseball America magazine on Friday when centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were announced.
LSU was also announced as a participant in next season’s Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston from March 1-3, 2024.
The three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament will feature the 2023 College World Series Champions, the LSU Tigers, who’ll play Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State over the weekend. Those four teams will be joined at Minute Maid Park by the University of Houston and Vanderbilt.
As for the postseason awards, Crews was named the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and SEC Player of the Year after batting .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs.
Skenes won the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and the SEC Pitcher of the Year award after finishing his year at LSU with a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).
White led the nation in RBI with 105, he batted .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored.
Trending News
Baseball America 2023 All-America Teams
FIRST TEAM
C Kyle Teel, Virginia
1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic
2B JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia
3B Tommy White, LSU
SS Matt Shaw, Maryland
OF Dylan Crews, LSU
OF Wyatt Langford, Florida
OF Alberto Rios, Stanford
DH Jac Caglianone, Florida
SP Tanner Hall, Southern Miss
SP Josh Hartle, Wake Forest
SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest
SP Paul Skenes, LSU
UT Caden Grice, Clemson
LSU will make its fifth appearance in the Astros Foundation College Classic, with previous appearances in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022.
Below is the tentative tournament schedule, which is subject to change. Home teams are listed second, ticket information will come at a later date.
2024 ASTROS FOUNDATION COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Friday, March 1
Houston vs. Texas State – 11:05 a.m.
UL Lafayette vs. Vanderbilt – 3:05 p.m.
LSU vs. Texas – 7:05 p.m.
Saturday, March 2
Vanderbilt vs. Houston – 11:05 a.m.
Texas State vs. Texas – 3:05 p.m.
UL Lafayette vs. LSU – 7:05 p.m.
Sunday, March 3
Texas vs. Vanderbilt – 11:05 a.m.
Texas State vs. LSU – 3:05 p.m.
Houston vs. UL Lafayette – 7:05 p.m.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Firefighters battle flames at greenhouse on Capitol High campus
-
EBR School Board President: 'Somebody's going to have to be cut'
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
New locally-owned distillery offering unique twist on spirits
-
'She loved her job:' Ambulance worker's family remembers her passion, dedication to...
Sports Video
-
LSU baseball stars meet hundreds of fans at Raising Cane's Mothership
-
Tre' Morgan shares hilarious story from Tigers' stay in Omaha
-
Cade Beloso ready to celebrate Tigers' national title with fans in Alex...
-
Fans welcome champion Tigers home at Alex Box Stadium
-
Live fan reactions to LSU's newest national title