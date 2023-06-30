LSU baseball continues to make news after title run

BATON ROUGE – Days after winning the schools seventh national title in Omaha, LSU baseball continues to fill the headlines with post-season awards and future scheduled games.

The Tigers placed three players on the 2023 First-Team All-American by Baseball America magazine on Friday when centerfielder Dylan Crews, right-handed pitcher Paul Skenes and third baseman Tommy White were announced.

LSU was also announced as a participant in next season’s Astros Foundation College Classic at Minute Maid Park in Houston from March 1-3, 2024.

The three-day, six-team, nine-game tournament will feature the 2023 College World Series Champions, the LSU Tigers, who’ll play Texas, UL Lafayette and Texas State over the weekend. Those four teams will be joined at Minute Maid Park by the University of Houston and Vanderbilt.

As for the postseason awards, Crews was named the 2023 Golden Spikes Award winner and SEC Player of the Year after batting .426 (110-for-258) for the 2023 National Champions with 16 doubles, two triples, 18 homers, 70 RBI and 100 runs.

Skenes won the 2023 Dick Howser Award winner and the SEC Pitcher of the Year award after finishing his year at LSU with a 13-2 record and a 1.69 ERA in 122.2 innings with 20 walks and an SEC-record 209 strikeouts. He finished No. 1 in the nation in strikeouts (209), strikeouts per nine innings (15.33) and finished No. 2 in the nation in ERA (1.69), No. 3 in strikeout-to-walk ratio (10.45), and No. 5 in hits allowed per nine innings (5.28).

White led the nation in RBI with 105, he batted .374 (102-for-273) with 24 doubles, 24 homers, 105 RBI and 64 runs scored.

Baseball America 2023 All-America Teams

FIRST TEAM

C Kyle Teel, Virginia

1B Nolan Schanuel, Florida Atlantic

2B JJ Wetherholt, West Virginia

3B Tommy White, LSU

SS Matt Shaw, Maryland

OF Dylan Crews, LSU

OF Wyatt Langford, Florida

OF Alberto Rios, Stanford

DH Jac Caglianone, Florida

SP Tanner Hall, Southern Miss

SP Josh Hartle, Wake Forest

SP Rhett Lowder, Wake Forest

SP Paul Skenes, LSU

UT Caden Grice, Clemson

LSU will make its fifth appearance in the Astros Foundation College Classic, with previous appearances in 2015, 2017, 2020 and 2022.

Below is the tentative tournament schedule, which is subject to change. Home teams are listed second, ticket information will come at a later date.

2024 ASTROS FOUNDATION COLLEGE CLASSIC SCHEDULE

Friday, March 1

Houston vs. Texas State – 11:05 a.m.

UL Lafayette vs. Vanderbilt – 3:05 p.m.

LSU vs. Texas – 7:05 p.m.

Saturday, March 2

Vanderbilt vs. Houston – 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. Texas – 3:05 p.m.

UL Lafayette vs. LSU – 7:05 p.m.

Sunday, March 3

Texas vs. Vanderbilt – 11:05 a.m.

Texas State vs. LSU – 3:05 p.m.

Houston vs. UL Lafayette – 7:05 p.m.