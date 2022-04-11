LSU baseball completes first SEC sweep since 2019 with 13-3 win over Mississippi St.

Not since March of 2019 had LSU complete a three game sweep in conference play. That drought was freshened up Sunday with #19 LSU downing defending national champion Mississippi State 13-3 on Sunday. It was also the first road SEC sweep for LSU since May 2017 over Mississippi State. Freshman rightfielder Josh Pearson homered twice and collected five RBI Sunday to lead the offensive charge.

Pearson was 3-for-5 at the plate with two homers, five RBI and two runs scored to highlight LSU’s 13-hit output. Centerfielder Dylan Crews doubled and drove in two runs, and second baseman Cade Doughty homered, doubled and collected two RBI.

LSU improved to 23-9 overall and 7-5 in the SEC. The Tigers are in second place in the SEC Western Division, one game behind Arkansas (8-4).

Mississippi State dropped to 18-15 overall and 4-8 in conference play.

The Tigers return to action at 6:30 p.m. CT Tuesday when they play host to Lamar in Alex Box Stadium, Skip Bertman Field. The game will be broadcast on affiliates of the LSU Sports Radio Network, and it will be streamed on SEC Network +.