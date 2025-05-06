76°
LSU baseball cancels Tuesday night game against Grambling due to inclement weather

BATON ROUGE - LSU baseball announced that its midweek matchup on Tuesday night against Grambling State has been canceled due to inclement weather. The game will not be rescheduled. 

Stick with the Storm Station for the latest, as heavy rainfall is expected in the capital area tonight.

LSU will host Arkansas this weekend before heading to South Carolina next weekend to wrap up the regular season.

