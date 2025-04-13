71°
LSU baseball can't get bats going, Auburn earns sweep

Sunday, April 13 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Jack Schemmel

AUBURN, Alabama - For the first time this season, the LSU baseball team has been swept.

Auburn held on for a 3-2 victory over LSU in Sunday's series finale to earn the three-game sweep. Auburn jumped out to a 3-0 lead after two innings and stopped a late LSU rally to win.

Chase Shores was the losing pitcher, only lasting two innings and allowing three runs.

After entering the weekend 31-3 overall, LSU is now 31-6 on the season and 10-5 in the SEC.

The Tigers return home Tuesday and play McNeese at 6:30 p.m.

