LSU baseball bumps up first pitch of Purdue Fort Wayne game Saturday due to weather

BATON ROUGE - The first pitch of the Saturday game in the LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne baseball series has been moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to expected weather.

The updated schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m.

Game 2 - Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m.

Game 3 - Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m.

All three games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio and streamed on SEC Network.

For updated forecasts from the Storm Station, click here.