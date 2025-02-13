58°
LSU baseball bumps up first pitch of Purdue Fort Wayne game Saturday due to weather

1 hour 29 minutes 57 seconds ago Thursday, February 13 2025 Feb 13, 2025 February 13, 2025 2:24 PM February 13, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - The first pitch of the Saturday game in the LSU-Purdue Fort Wayne baseball series has been moved from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m. due to expected weather. 

The updated schedule will be as follows:

Game 1 - Friday, Feb. 14 at 2 p.m. 
Game 2 - Saturday, Feb. 15 at 11 a.m. 
Game 3 - Sunday, Feb. 16 at 1 p.m. 

All three games will be broadcast on the LSU Sports Radio and streamed on SEC Network.

For updated forecasts from the Storm Station, click here. 

