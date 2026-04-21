LSU baseball beats UNO 10-7 in mid-week contest

BATON ROUGE - The LSU Tiger baseball team used a seven-run fifth inning to defeat UNO 10-7 on Tuesday night at Alex Box Stadium and snap a three-game losing skid.

Tiger pitcher Connor Binge got the win as LSU used seven different pitchers to bring home the victory. Starter Grant Fontenot threw four innings of three hit ball allowing two runs while striking out five.

Freshman Jack Ruckert got the start at second base and led the Tigers at the plate with two runs scored on two hits as the Tigers pounded out nine hits and committed no errors on the night.

LSU will head to Starkville to face Mississippi State for a SEC series starting Friday night.