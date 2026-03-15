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LSU baseball avoids being swept, picks up first SEC win against Vanderbilt
NASHVILLE, Tenn. - After losing the series to Vanderbilt, LSU baseball was able to escape the Music City with a win after the bats came alive in game three. The Tigers beat the Commodores 16-9.
Jake Brown continued his efficient start to the season. The junior went 2-of-4 at the plate with 6 RBI. Brown hit a three-run homerun in the seventh inning to give LSU an 10-6 lead.
“Our guys take a lot of pride in this,” said LSU coach Jay Johnson, “ and they haven’t played as well as they want to, and there are some negative feelings that come along with those things," he added.
LSU improved to 14-7 overall, 1-2 in the SEC, while Vanderbilt dropped to 13-8 overall and 2-1 in conference play.
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The Tigers are back at home to face Grambling on Tuesday at 6:30 p.m.
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