LSU baseball aims to keep the bats hot against Alabama on Friday evening

40 minutes 48 seconds ago Friday, April 18 2025 Apr 18, 2025 April 18, 2025 5:19 PM April 18, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Hunter McCann

BATON ROUGE - No. 8 LSU baseball can secure the weekend series against Alabama with a win on Friday evening.

LSU defeated the Crimson Tide on Thursday, 11-6, in Game 1 behind a late-game rally. 

For the Tigers, junior right-hander Anthony Eyanson is expected to start on the mound. He has a record of 5-1 with a 3.78 ERA in 47.2 innings pitched with 71 strikeouts.

Alabama is expected to start right-hander Riley Quick, who is also 5-1 this season with a 3.13 ERA in 31.2 innings of work with 31 strikeouts.

First pitch is set for 6:00 p.m. on Friday and will air on ESPN2. Game 3 on Saturday will begin at 5 p.m.

