LSU at the Olympics: Richardson wins second medal in Paris; Norwood advances to men's relay finals
SWIMMING AND DIVING
Eleven former and current Tigers qualified for the Paris Olympics. Brooks Curry won a Silver medal in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay for the United States. Juan-Celaya Hernandez grabbed a Silver medal in the 3m Synchronized Springboard for Mexico. Italy's Chiara Pellacani placed fourth in the 3m springboard finals.
TRACK AND FIELD
Fourteen current and former Tigers competed in the Track and Field events for various countries. Favour Ofili, an LSU sprinter competing for Nigeria, qualified in the 100m but her name was mistakenly not registered so she could not compete in that event. Sha'Carri Richardson and Vernon Norwood won Silver medals in the 100m and Mixed 4x400m Relay respectively. Mondo Duplantis won his second Gold medal in the pole vault for Sweden and broke the Olympic record for the highest vault at 6.25 meters.
Friday, Aug. 9
Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1
Shakeem McKay – Trinidad & Tobago- ELIMINATED
Vernon Norwood – United States- ADVANCED
Women's 4x100m Relay Final
Sha'Carri Richardson — United States- GOLD
Men's 4x100m Relay Final
Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – Great Britain
Time: 12:47 p.m.
Watch: NBC
Saturday, Aug. 10
Men's 4x400m Relay Final
Vernon Norwood – United States
Time: 2 p.m.
Watch: NBC
Women's 4x400m Relay Final
Time: 2:14 p.m.
Watch: NBC
BEACH VOLLEYBALL
Former LSU Beach Volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss - known as TKN - won three matches during pool play against Canada, Australia and China. They were eliminated once bracket play began, beaten by the second Canada team.
MEN'S BASKETBALL
Former LSU Tiger and current Portland Trailblazer Duop Reath and LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick are a part of Team Australia. Their Olympic run ended in the first round of bracket play against Serbia. The team won their opening game against Spain and then dropped two pool play games.
Former LSU Tiger point guard Tremont Waters competed with Puerto Rico. They lost all the pool play games and did not continue into bracket play.
TENNIS
LSU Men’s Tennis alum Neal Skupski competed for the men’s doubles title with partner Joe Salisbury for their home country of Great Britain. The pair lost to the Czech Republic in a surprising first-round upset.
GYMNASTICS
Former LSU Gymnastics star Aleah Finnegan competed for her mother's home country, the Philippines, and placed 47th in the women's all-around competition.