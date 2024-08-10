LSU at the Olympics: Richardson wins second medal in Paris; Norwood advances to men's relay finals

SWIMMING AND DIVING

Eleven former and current Tigers qualified for the Paris Olympics. Brooks Curry won a Silver medal in the 4x200m Freestyle Relay for the United States. Juan-Celaya Hernandez grabbed a Silver medal in the 3m Synchronized Springboard for Mexico. Italy's Chiara Pellacani placed fourth in the 3m springboard finals.

TRACK AND FIELD

Fourteen current and former Tigers competed in the Track and Field events for various countries. Favour Ofili, an LSU sprinter competing for Nigeria, qualified in the 100m but her name was mistakenly not registered so she could not compete in that event. Sha'Carri Richardson and Vernon Norwood won Silver medals in the 100m and Mixed 4x400m Relay respectively. Mondo Duplantis won his second Gold medal in the pole vault for Sweden and broke the Olympic record for the highest vault at 6.25 meters.

Friday, Aug. 9

Men's 4x400m Relay Round 1

Shakeem McKay – Trinidad & Tobago- ELIMINATED

Vernon Norwood – United States- ADVANCED

Women's 4x100m Relay Final

Sha'Carri Richardson — United States- GOLD

Men's 4x100m Relay Final

Nethaneel Mitchell-Blake – Great Britain

Time: 12:47 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Saturday, Aug. 10

Men's 4x400m Relay Final

Vernon Norwood – United States

Time: 2 p.m.

Watch: NBC

Women's 4x400m Relay Final

Time: 2:14 p.m.

Watch: NBC

BEACH VOLLEYBALL

Former LSU Beach Volleyball stars Taryn Kloth and Kristen Nuss - known as TKN - won three matches during pool play against Canada, Australia and China. They were eliminated once bracket play began, beaten by the second Canada team.

MEN'S BASKETBALL

Former LSU Tiger and current Portland Trailblazer Duop Reath and LSU Associate Head Coach David Patrick are a part of Team Australia. Their Olympic run ended in the first round of bracket play against Serbia. The team won their opening game against Spain and then dropped two pool play games.

Former LSU Tiger point guard Tremont Waters competed with Puerto Rico. They lost all the pool play games and did not continue into bracket play.

TENNIS

LSU Men’s Tennis alum Neal Skupski competed for the men’s doubles title with partner Joe Salisbury for their home country of Great Britain. The pair lost to the Czech Republic in a surprising first-round upset.

GYMNASTICS

Former LSU Gymnastics star Aleah Finnegan competed for her mother's home country, the Philippines, and placed 47th in the women's all-around competition.