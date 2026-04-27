LSU announces non-conference schedule for 2018 season

BATON ROUGE - LSU announced the non-conference portion of its 2018 football schedule Thursday, adding Louisiana Tech, Southeastern Louisiana and Rice University to their list of upcoming opponents.

It has already been announced that the Tigers will open play in 2018 by taking on the Miami Hurricanes at the Cowboys Classic in Arlington, Texas, on Sept. 1.

Southeastern makes the trip from Hammond into Death Valley on Sept. 8 for what will be only the second meeting between the schools. They last met on the gridiron in 1949 when the Tigers downed the Lions by a score of 48-7 in Tiger Stadium.

“We want to continue to schedule teams from our state when possible, which allows resources to remain in the state and the fans in Louisiana to experience the best venue in the country, Tiger Stadium,” Alleva said.

LSU hosts Louisiana Tech on Oct. 20 and the Tigers round out the non-conference portion of the 2018 slate against Rice University on Nov. 17 in Tiger Stadium. LSU is 18-1 all-time against Louisiana Tech with the last meeting coming in 2009.

LSU’s conference portion of the schedule will be released by the SEC at a later date.

2018 LSU Football – Non-Conference Schedule

Date Opponent Site

Sept. 1 vs. Miami (Fla.) Arlington, Texas (AT&T Stadium)

Sept. 8 Southeastern Louisiana Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)

Oct. 20 Louisiana Tech Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)

Nov. 17 Rice University Baton Rouge, La. (Tiger Stadium)