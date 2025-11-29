65°
LSU and Oklahoma tied 3-3 at half in defensive battle

Saturday, November 29 2025
Source: WBRZ-TV
By: Jack Schemmel

NORMAN, Oklahoma - As expected, LSU and No. 8 Oklahoma are in a defensive battle in Norman, with the Tigers and Sooners tied 3-3 at the half.

Both teams offenses have struggled to move the ball, with Oklahoma having 155 yards of total offense and LSU only with 66 yards of offense.

LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren is just 4-for-10 for 7 yards and an endzone interception. On defense, Harold Perkins has an interception for the Tigers.

