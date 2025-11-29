65°
Latest Weather Blog
LSU and Oklahoma tied 3-3 at half in defensive battle
NORMAN, Oklahoma - As expected, LSU and No. 8 Oklahoma are in a defensive battle in Norman, with the Tigers and Sooners tied 3-3 at the half.
Both teams offenses have struggled to move the ball, with Oklahoma having 155 yards of total offense and LSU only with 66 yards of offense.
LSU quarterback Michael Van Buren is just 4-for-10 for 7 yards and an endzone interception. On defense, Harold Perkins has an interception for the Tigers.
Trending News
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Christmas tree farms expect big business for Black Friday
-
Denham Springs lights up Old City Hall to celebrate the holidays
-
Supreme Court says Louisiana's TikTok lawsuit can go on after questions about...
-
2UNE IN: Local nonprofit rescue gets help from Raising Canes 'A Christmas...
Sports Video
-
$$$ College Football Week 14: Rivalry Week!
-
Area high school teams battling in the quarterfinals
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southern, Grambling ROTC cadets run Bayou Classic game ball from Baton Rouge...
-
Southeastern and other Southland conference teams making an appearance in FCS playoffs