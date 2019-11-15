LSU alumni form new group to support Tiger Band

Photo: LSU Department of Bands

BATON ROUGE - Former band members have come together to form an alumni group to support LSU's marching band.

The minds behind the Four Notes Club: Alumni & Supporters of Tiger Band officially announced the group's formation, in conjuction with the LSU Foundation, at the 38th annual Tigerama event in New Orleans.

According to The Four Notes Club Executive Board President Timothy Rodrigue, the group’s vision is to fund scholarships for members of Tiger Band, including the Colorguard and Golden Girls; raise funds for immediate and emerging needs of the band; and provide networking and mentoring opportunities for band and club members.

Membership in The Four Notes Club is open to anyone and dues for the inaugural year are $18.93 through January 2020, in recognition of Tiger Band’s formation in 1893. For full details about The Four Notes Club, visit thefournotesclub.com or email fournotes@lsu.edu.