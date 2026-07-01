Clerical error leads to delay in arraignment for Metro Council member Cleve Dunn

BATON ROUGE - Metro Council member Cleve Dunn missed a court hearing Wednesday due to a clerical error that left him without an official notice that he had to attend.

Dunn was indicted and arrested in January on two counts of bribery and money laundering, along with public contract fraud, illegal split commission of commodities and malfeasance in office. Documents say he used his influence as a councilmember to award Capital Area Transportation System contracts to a company and received kickbacks from the deal.

Dunn was one of five to be indicted on charges brought forward as part of Attorney General Liz Murrill's probe into alleged corruption at CATS. Former CATS Chief Administrative Officer Pearlina Thomas, Supreme Solutions Consulting's Jarion "Jay" Colar, entrepreneur Terral "TJ" Jackson Jr. and his wife Erica Jackson were also taken into custody.

On Wednesday, both Erica Jackson and Dunn were supposed to be arraigned. Erica pleaded not guilty, but Dunn didn't show.

It was the second scheduled arraignment that Dunn missed, but a spokesperson from the East Baton Rouge Clerk of Court's office said he was never officially notified.

The clerk's office said that, due to an error, Dunn wasn't served with a document compelling him to appear in court for his arraignment in June or the rescheduled appearance in July.

During court Wednesday, a new date for Dunn's arraignment was set for July 9. The clerk's office said a new notice for that date had been sent to the East Baton Rouge Sheriff's Office and given to Dunn's lawyer.

Dunn serves as the Metro Council member for Dist. 6.