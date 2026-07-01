Family of seven displaced following fire at Port Allen home

Image credit to GoFundMe, WBR Fire Department

PORT ALLEN - A family of seven was displaced following a Tuesday electrical fire on Louisiana Avenue, according to a GoFundMe.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to a manufactured home fire around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said the fire resulted from the power to the home's dryer being overloaded.

"The fire was quickly contained, saving the structure from more extensive damage," officials said.

A GoFundMe set up by a family friend, Raven Dunlap, said the fire destroyed the home of Vicki Marionneaux. Her partner Mark, their five children and six dogs also were displaced.

"Vicki and Mark are both great parents, always supporting their children, friends, and family. They are known for their generosity and the way they care for others," the GoFundMe said.