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Family of seven displaced following fire at Port Allen home

3 hours 9 minutes 29 seconds ago Wednesday, July 01 2026 Jul 1, 2026 July 01, 2026 6:17 PM July 01, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to GoFundMe, WBR Fire Department

PORT ALLEN - A family of seven was displaced following a Tuesday electrical fire on Louisiana Avenue, according to a GoFundMe.

The West Baton Rouge Fire Department said they responded to a manufactured home fire around 4 p.m. on Tuesday. Officials said the fire resulted from the power to the home's dryer being overloaded.

"The fire was quickly contained, saving the structure from more extensive damage," officials said.

A GoFundMe set up by a family friend, Raven Dunlap, said the fire destroyed the home of Vicki Marionneaux. Her partner Mark, their five children and six dogs also were displaced.

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"Vicki and Mark are both great parents, always supporting their children, friends, and family. They are known for their generosity and the way they care for others," the GoFundMe said.

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