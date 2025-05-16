LSP: Two people dead after separate overnight crashes in East Baton Rouge, East Feliciana parishes

BATON ROUGE - Two people died in separate overnight crashes in East Baton Rouge and West Feliciana parishes, Louisiana State Police said.

Alexus Lee, 25, of Baton Rouge was driving on La. Highway 67 at Lemon Road when their Toyota exited the roadway to the left, struck a culvert and overturned. Lee died on the scene.

The other crash happened on La. Highway 67 at Idlewood Road in East Feliciana Parish. John Collins, 35, was driving at a high rate of speed when his vehicle failed to drive on a right-hand curve, exited the roadway to the left and struck a tree. Collins was pronounced dead on the scene.