LSP: Silver Alert issued for missing New Orleans man
NEW ORLEANS - The Louisiana State Police issued a Silver Alert for a missing New Orleans man last seen Wednesday morning.
Joseph Sampson, 64, was discovered missing from his home around 10 a.m.; he is six feet tall and weighs approximately 160 pounds. Sampson may be suffering from a medical condition that could impair his judgment.
Sampson, a black male with brown eyes and a bald head, was last seen wearing a T-shirt and blue sweatpants. He is believed to be traveling on foot in an unknown direction.
Anyone with information regarding his whereabouts is asked to immediately contact the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 881-0704.
