LSP: Baton Rouge man arrested for possessing over 400 images of child sexual abuse material

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after investigators said he had over 400 files of child sexual abuse material involving victims under the age of 13, Louisiana State Police said.

Gregory Campo, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after parole agents seized a device belonging to him; Campo was a supervised offender.

Investigators identified 444 files of child sexual abuse material. Campo was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 44 counts of Child Sexual Abuse Material involving a victim under the age of 13.

The investigation is ongoing.