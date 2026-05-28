78°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LSP: Baton Rouge man arrested for possessing over 400 images of child sexual abuse material

1 hour 56 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, May 28 2026 May 28, 2026 May 28, 2026 7:49 PM May 28, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - A man was arrested after investigators said he had over 400 files of child sexual abuse material involving victims under the age of 13, Louisiana State Police said.

Gregory Campo, 28, of Baton Rouge, was arrested after parole agents seized a device belonging to him; Campo was a supervised offender.

Investigators identified 444 files of child sexual abuse material. Campo was booked into East Baton Rouge Parish Prison for 44 counts of Child Sexual Abuse Material involving a victim under the age of 13.

Trending News

The investigation is ongoing.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days