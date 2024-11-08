76°
LPSO: Woman on bicycle at Walmart taken to hospital after wreck, biking distracted
DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was taken to the hospital after a vehicle crashed into a bicycle at a Denham Springs Walmart.
The accident took place at the Walmart off Highway 16.
According to Sheriff Jason Ard, witnesses said the person riding the bicycle was on her cell phone and drove into the lane of a vehicle. She suffered a broken leg and other injuries, but "will be okay."
