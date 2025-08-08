Latest Weather Blog
LPSO: Traffic stop leads to arrest after deputies find illegal drugs and guns
MAUREPAS — Deputies seized illegal drugs and several guns from a woman's home after obtaining a search warrant during a traffic stop, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.
LPSO said deputies found illegal drugs and a handgun in Dori Osborn's, 38, car during a traffic stop. After obtaining a warrant, deputies searched her home on Gunboat Landing Road where they said they found even more illegal drugs and several more guns.
In total, deputies seized:
- Approximately eight grams of suspected meth
- Multiple opioid pills
- Approximately 100 grams of marijuana
- Drug paraphernalia, including glass pipes and grinders
- Drug packaging materials, including plastic bags and digital scales
- One rifle
- One shotgun
- Two revolvers
Osborn was booked into the Livingston Parish Detention Center on various drug and gun charges.
