LPSO: Three arrested for causing over $9,000 of damage, doing donuts in Juban Crossing parking lot

50 minutes 32 seconds ago Thursday, July 17 2025 Jul 17, 2025 July 17, 2025 7:07 PM July 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested three people for doing donuts and damaging a parking lot at Juban Crossing, Livingston deputies said.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said they received several complaints from business owners and visitors about unsafe driving and damage to property.

Officials said they arrested James Scott for reckless operation, felony damage to property and aggravated obstruction of commerce. Two others, who deputies didn't identify, were arrested for reckless operation.

The investigation is ongoing.

