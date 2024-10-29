81°
LPSO: Thousands of fentanyl pills discarded in Albany woods prior to fentanyl, meth drug bust

Tuesday, October 29 2024
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to LPSO

ALBANY - Thousands of fentanyl pills were discarded in the woods out by a home during a narcotics investigation, according to Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard.

According to Ard, the bust involved both methamphetamine and fentynal.

Ard uploaded videos onto Facebook saying he was at a property in Albany off U.S. Highway 190. Ard showed some vehicles he said would be seized, and then went into the woods nearby. He pointed to white powder across the ground, which he said were fentanyl pills that the subjects of the investigation tried to discard prior to the search.

Ard said LPSO narcotics, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and Homeland Security Investigations were involved.

Image credit to LPSO.

