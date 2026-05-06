LPSO: Man in custody after allegedly stealing tricycle out of Holden family's yard, tricycle recovered

HOLDEN — Livingston Parish deputies have taken one person into custody after he allegedly stole a tricycle out of a Holden family's yard over the weekend.

Nathan Gauthreaux, a 31-year-old from Tickfaw, was taken into custody after the tricycle was found in Tangipahoa Parish.

He will first be booked into the Tangipahoa Parish jail before being taken to Livingston Parish.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the tricycle was in the family's yard on Saturday night and was discovered missing Sunday evening. Before it was found, the family posted that a member of the United Cajun Navy donated a new bike on Tuesday evening.

Deputies also said they were able to recover the tricycle on Wednesday.