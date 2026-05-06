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La. Highway 22 by Maurepas re-opened following overturned vehicle
MAUREPAS - Louisiana Highway 22 re-opened after officials worked an overturned vehicle, fire officials said Wednesday.
The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #9 posted around 7:26 p.m. that Highway 22 is closed. The wreck resulted in minor injuries, officials said.
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The highway has since been re-opened.
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