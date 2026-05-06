79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

La. Highway 22 by Maurepas re-opened following overturned vehicle

2 hours 53 minutes 3 seconds ago Wednesday, May 06 2026 May 6, 2026 May 06, 2026 8:13 PM May 06, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

MAUREPAS - Louisiana Highway 22 re-opened after officials worked an overturned vehicle, fire officials said Wednesday.

The Livingston Parish Fire Protection District #9 posted around 7:26 p.m. that Highway 22 is closed. The wreck resulted in minor injuries, officials said.

Trending News

The highway has since been re-opened.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days