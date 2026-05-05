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Livingston Parish deputies looking for stolen tricycle
HOLDEN - Deputies are looking for a beloved tricycle that was stolen out of a Holden family's yard over the weekend.
The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the tricycle was in the family's yard on Saturday night, and was discovered missing Sunday evening.
The tricycle is red, white and blue with a white basket on the back. It has two license plates that say "CODY" and "2 FAST 4U."
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Anyone with information can call (225) 686-2241.
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