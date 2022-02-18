44°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
LPSO issues silver alert around Juban Crossing for man with dementia

Friday, February 18 2022
LIVINGSTON PARISH - Authorities are searching the Juban Crossing area for a missing 93-year-old man who suffers from dementia.

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office and State Police have teamed up to search for Donald F. Slater, Sr. Slater is 5'9", 170 pounds, has white hair and blue eyes, and was last seen wearing a brown Aztec sweater and brown shorts.

District 5 air support is also aiding in the search.

Anyone with information on Slater's whereabouts is asked to call LPSO at (225)686-2241.

