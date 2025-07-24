79°
LPSO: Father-son 'poly-drug traffickers' arrested after raid yields meth, fentanyl
KILLIAN - Deputies arrested two men they called a "poly-drug traffickers" after seizing various narcotics including fentanyl and methamphetamine from his residence.
Joseph "Abe" Kemp, Sr., 60, and Joseph Kemp, Jr.'s, 29, residence on Louisiana Highway 22 yielded over 60 grams of methamphetamine, around 19 grams of crack cocaine, around 9.5 grams of cocaine, around 8.5 grams of fentanyl power and about 32 fentanyl pills disguised as oxycodone among other drugs and firearms, deputies said.
Both were booked for multiple charges including possession with intent to distribute multiple types of drugs. Deputies say more arrests are likely.
