LPSO: 73-year-old woman found safe, in 'good condition'

DENHAM SPRINGS — Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office detectives found a 73-year-old woman who had been missing since Friday morning.

Diane Sue Benham had last been seen around 7:45 a.m. on Friday in the Juban Crossing area, according to LPSO.

Family members told LPSO that Benham has not taken her required medications and could be in need of medical assistance.

LPSO announced that Benham had been found safe around 1 p.m. Saturday.