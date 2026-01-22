59°
LPSO: 2 arrested in burglary investigation at La. Highway 16 near Hillon Hood Road

1 hour 43 minutes 45 seconds ago Thursday, January 22 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested two people in a "burglary in progress investigation" in Denham Springs on Thursday afternoon, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said. 

A "number of" Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen at La. Highway 16 near Hillon Hood Road earlier in the afternoon, which LPSO said was due to the burglary investigation. 

Further information was not immediately available. 

