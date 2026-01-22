LPSO: 2 arrested in burglary investigation at La. Highway 16 near Hillon Hood Road

DENHAM SPRINGS - Deputies arrested two people in a "burglary in progress investigation" in Denham Springs on Thursday afternoon, the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said.

A "number of" Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office vehicles were seen at La. Highway 16 near Hillon Hood Road earlier in the afternoon, which LPSO said was due to the burglary investigation.

Further information was not immediately available.