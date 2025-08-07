75°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

LPSO: 12-year-old, 14-year-old in custody after string of vehicle burglaries in Walker

1 hour 8 minutes 10 seconds ago Thursday, August 07 2025 Aug 7, 2025 August 07, 2025 9:10 PM August 07, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

WALKER — A 12-year-old and a 14-year-old were arrested after a string of vehicle burglaries in Walker, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say a series of vehicle burglaries occurred from Aug. 4 to Aug. 7 in the Meadow Crossing Subdivision, near Ball Park Road.

After identifying the two juveniles, investigators executed a search warrant and found that both juveniles possessed a firearm and items belonging to several of the victims. 

Both juveniles will face 10 counts of vehicle burglary and one count of possession of a firearm by a juvenile. Deputies added that more charges are possible.

"Burglary Detectives believe more victims are out there. We’re asking residents in Meadow Crossing to reach out if they believe they were also targeted by these suspects. Our investigation continues," Sheriff Jason Ard said. 

Trending News

Anyone with information can call 225-686-2241.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days