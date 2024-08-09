LPSO: 11 people arrested after police seizes methamphetamine

DENHAM SPRINGS - 11 people were arrested after police executed a search warrant on a residence and found drugs including methamphetamine, according to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

LPSO says detectives came into contact with 13 individuals and six of them possessed active warrants for their arrest. Detectives also located various articles of drug paraphernalia on the individuals and information relating to a fugitive possibly hiding in the attic.

Methamphetamine, marijuana & paraphernalia were seized and multiple arrests were made. Those arrests are listed below, and all of them were arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia alongside other charges:

April Reed

Otis Johnson (local warrant)

Arthur Johnson III (meth)

Joshua Morris (meth/local warrant)

Trent Sanders (fugitive P&P/local warrant)

Tiffany Davidson (local warrant)

Kristina Ward (local warrant)

George Bradford (meth)

Mary Voth

Jeffery Sanders (Fugitive APSO)

Daniel Caves