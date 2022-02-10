Latest Weather Blog
Lower-than-normal expectations for LSU Tiger baseball team heading into season
The LSU Tigers may be heading into their 2022 season under the radar if preseason predictions are any indicator.
Jay Johnson and his Tiger team were picked fourth in the SEC West while the Ole Miss Rebels were chosen second in the division but first overall to win the 2022 Southeastern Conference baseball championship as voted by the league’s 14 head coaches.
The Tigers were one of six different schools to receive first place votes to win the SEC championship, but confidence was not high overall as they received the ninth most votes on in the coaches predictions.
2022 SEC Baseball Preseason Coaches Poll
Eastern Division
- Vanderbilt (9) - 87
- Florida (3) - 77
- Georgia (2) - 68
- Tennessee - 63
- South Carolina - 43
- Kentucky - 34
- Missouri – 20
Western Division
- Arkansas (5) - 80
T2. Ole Miss (4) - 77
T2. Mississippi State (4) - 77
- LSU (1) - 62
- Alabama - 38
- Texas A&M - 36
- Auburn – 22
() – First place votes
SEC Champion: Ole Miss (4), Arkansas (3), Florida (2), Mississippi State (2), Vanderbilt (2), LSU (1)
Arkansas was predicted to win the SEC Western Division, while Ole Miss and Mississippi State tied for the second most votes. Vanderbilt was the pick to win the Eastern Division, followed by Florida and Georgia.
LSU didn't get a lot of love for their overall roster either as only three Tigers were picked for the pre-season All-SEC team, however all three were tabbed to the first team.
Ten schools were represented on the All-SEC teams with Ole Miss leading the way with five selections. Arkansas, LSU, Mississippi State and Vanderbilt each had three. LSU and Vanderbilt claimed an SEC-best three first team accolades.
2022 SEC Baseball Coaches Preseason All-SEC Team
First Team
C: Logan Tanner, Mississippi State
1B: Tre' Morgan, LSU
2B: Robert Moore, Arkansas
3B: Jacob Berry, LSU
SS: Jacob Gonzalez, Ole Miss
OF: Dylan Crews, LSU
OF: Enrique Bradfield Jr., Vanderbilt
OF: Jud Fabian, Florida
DH/UTL: Dominic Keegan, Vanderbilt
SP: Landon Sims, Mississippi State
SP: Hunter Barco, Florida
RP: Nick Maldonado, Vanderbilt
Second Team
C: Hayden Dunhurst, Ole Miss
1B: Tim Elko, Ole Miss
2B: Peyton Chatagnier, Ole Miss
3B: Cayden Wallace, Arkansas
SS: Ryan Ritter, Kentucky
OF: Jordan Beck, Tennessee
OF: Drew Gilbert, Tennessee
OF: Brady Slavens, Arkansas*
OF: Kevin Graham, Ole Miss*
DH/UTL: Luke Hancock, Mississippi State
SP: Jonathan Cannon, Georgia
SP: Will Sanders, South Carolina
RP: Jaden Woods, Georgia
