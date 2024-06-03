Louisianians a month away from permitless concealed carry

BATON ROUGE - On July 4, Louisiana will become the 29th state to allow residents to carry a concealed weapon without a permit.

The new regulations, which were proposed by Senator Blake Miguez, R-New Iberia, during the second special session, let anyone over the age of 18 carry a gun without a permit unless they are not allowed to have any weapons due to previous felonies.

Stipulations on the new regulation include:

- No concealed handgun can be brought into a place where firearms are banned by state or federal law.

- Property owners, lessees and lawful custodians are not allowed to prohibit people from possessing handguns.

- No individual can bring a concealed firearm into a private residence without permission.

To read the entire law, click here.