Louisianans traveling to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days

3 hours 59 minutes 48 seconds ago Tuesday, June 30 2020 Jun 30, 2020 June 30, 2020 11:30 AM June 30, 2020 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW YORK - Travelers from Louisiana are among those who must isolate themselves for two weeks upon entering the state of New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a list of states Tuesday whose residents will have to abide by the waiting period if they wish to visit. Louisiana is one of 16 states listed in Cuomo's announcement.

Earlier this week, Cuomo announced New York was seeing its lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Several other states, including Louisiana, are instead seeing sharp increases in new coronavirus cases as they ease restrictions. In the past week, Louisiana's case count has seen its largest increases since early April.

