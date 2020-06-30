Louisianans traveling to New York must self-quarantine for 14 days

NEW YORK - Travelers from Louisiana are among those who must isolate themselves for two weeks upon entering the state of New York.

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo announced a list of states Tuesday whose residents will have to abide by the waiting period if they wish to visit. Louisiana is one of 16 states listed in Cuomo's announcement.

If you're traveling to New York from the following states you must self-quarantine for 14 days.



The states are: AL, AR, AZ, CA, FL, GA, IA, ID, LA, MS, NC, NV, SC, TN, TX, UT. — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

Earlier this week, Cuomo announced New York was seeing its lowest number of coronavirus-related deaths and hospitalizations since the start of the pandemic.

Today's update on the numbers:



52,025 tests were performed yesterday. 524 tests came back positive (1.0% of total).



Total hospitalizations are at 891.



Sadly, there were 13 COVID fatalities yesterday. pic.twitter.com/iHDZjiB9nT — Andrew Cuomo (@NYGovCuomo) June 30, 2020

Several other states, including Louisiana, are instead seeing sharp increases in new coronavirus cases as they ease restrictions. In the past week, Louisiana's case count has seen its largest increases since early April.