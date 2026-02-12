Louisiana woman to lead new season of viral series '50 Dates 50 States'

Baton Rouge - A Louisiana native is stepping into the national spotlight as the first-ever female lead of the viral dating series "50 Dates 50 States."

Producer and creator Matt Wurnig announced season four of the popular social media series, which garners hundreds of millions of views by turning dating into a cross-country journey. This season, Amite native Raleigh Robertson will take the wheel traveling across the country to go on dates in all 50 states.

Wurnig said the decision to cast a female lead marked a major shift for the series. After three seasons featuring a male star, he explained that the show was ready for a new perspective and a different dynamic. The show will follow her as she meets potential matches across America, which Wurnig described as one of the internet’s biggest love experiments.

The show will air on Instagram, TikTok, and even Facebook on May 2.