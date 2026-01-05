Louisiana wins Platinum Deal of the Year following Hyundai Steel's $5.8 billion investment in Ascension Parish

BATON ROUGE — Louisiana won the Business Facilities' Platinum Deal of the Year award for the second year in a row, following Hyundai Steel's $5.8 billion investment in Ascension Parish.

The Business Facilities' Deal of the Year Award recognizes projects that demonstrate significant capital investment, job creation, innovation and community impact.

Hyundai Steel announced its plans to build an ultra-low-carbon steel mill on a 1,700-acre site in Donaldsonville in March, leading to the creation of about 5,400 jobs in the Capital Region.

"Louisiana is a force in the industries that power America’s economy," Gov. Jeff Landry said. "Our workforce, our business climate and our commitment to growth are giving companies every reason to invest here with confidence."

This year marks the first time that a recipient of the award has received the Platinum award two years in a row. Louisiana previously won the 2024 award for the Meta AI data center.

"From Hyundai Steel choosing Louisiana to build the first fully integrated steel mill to be built in the U.S. in more than 60 years to Amkor Technology propelling the semiconductor boom in Arizona, these investments represent significant momentum in high-growth sectors," Business Facilities Editorial Director Anne Cosgrove said.