Louisiana U.S. Representative Mike Johnson announces bid for Speaker of the House

Image credit to AP

BATON ROUGE - Republican U.S. Representative Mike Johnson, who represents Louisiana's fourth congressional district, announced his bid for Speaker of the House Saturday morning.

Johnson is the second Louisiana representative to seek the role after House Majority Leader Steve Scalise's short bid for the role.

In his statement, Johnson stated that he never aspired for the office prior, but members of Congress encouraged him to seek the nomination.

"We cannot overstate the importance of our current challenge," Johnson said. "I believe the survival and future of our republic may well be decided over the next twelve months. I believe that each one of us was specifically born for this moment and called and equipped by our Creator for the battle ahead. And I believe that real leadership is recognized, not imposed."

Here is Johnson's full statement: