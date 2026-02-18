Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana tax officials extend deadlines because of recent weather problems
BATON ROUGE — Louisiana tax officials say they're giving a break to people impacted by the recent cold weather and winter storm.
Icy weather hit much of northern Louisiana last month, and some frozen precipitation reached into parts of southern Louisiana.
The state Department of Revenue said Wednesday it would grant automatic filing and payment extensions. The extensions are available to individual and business taxpayers whose homes, principal places of business, critical tax records or paid tax preparers are in federally declared disaster areas.
The IRS previously extended help to federal taxpayers.
The Louisiana help pertains to the excise tax, sales tax, severance tax, withholding tax and also forms W-2, L-3 and 1099.
The extensions apply to returns and payments due on or after Jan. 23, and on or before Feb. 21, 2026.
The extensions run to March 31.
