Latest Weather Blog
Louisiana State Police seize nearly 20 four-wheelers Saturday night near Canal Street in New Orleans
NEW ORLEANS — Troopers with the Louisiana State Police seized nearly 20 four-wheelers Saturday night near Canal Street and Claiborne Avenue in New Orleans.
According to state police, troopers conducted an enforcement operation in coordination with the Louisiana National Guard and the New Orleans Police Department after several four-wheelers and dirtbikes were seen driving recklessly in and around parade routes in the area.
Troopers seized 18 four-wheelers, 5 dirtbikes, recovered numerous firearms and made multiple arrests for dangerous and reckless operation of a motor vehicle.
"This is a prime example of how these off-road vehicles can be not only a danger to those operating them but all the pedestrians ... here for Mardi Gras as well as those who are trying to leave the parade route," Colonel Robert Hodges with the Louisiana State Police said in a social media post.
