Louisiana State Police looking for missing 13-year-old, last seen around New Orleans

Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level 2 missing child advisory for 13-year-old Helen Galvez.

Officials say she went missing from her home on Old Gentilly Road in New Orleans, around 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning. 

Galvez is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black curly hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds. 

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6070. 

