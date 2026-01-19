Louisiana State Police looking for missing 13-year-old, last seen around New Orleans

NEW ORLEANS — The Louisiana State Police has issued a Level 2 missing child advisory for 13-year-old Helen Galvez.

Officials say she went missing from her home on Old Gentilly Road in New Orleans, around 6:50 a.m. Sunday morning.

Galvez is a Hispanic female with brown eyes and black curly hair. She is 5 feet 2 inches tall and weighs around 120 pounds.

Anyone with information is asked to call the New Orleans Police Department at (504) 658-6070.