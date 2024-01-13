Louisiana State Police issues temporary emergency exemption to specific federal motor carrier safety regulations

LOUISIANA - Louisiana State Police has issued a temporary emergency exception to specific federal motor carrier safety regulations in anticipation of severe winter weather.

The exception provides direct assistance to the disaster relief in Louisiana. The relief includes power grid repairs and delivery of groceries, fuel and other essential products.

The emergency declaration will remain in effect until 11:59 p.m. on Wednesday, January 18.