Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Jeanerette
JEANERETTE - Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies.
The shooting took place on Hubertville Road near Martin Luther King Drive in Jeanerette.
Investigators are working to gather information, and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is responding to process the scene. This is an active investigation; additional information will be released when it becomes available.
