79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Louisiana State Police investigating officer-involved shooting in Jeanerette

1 hour 34 minutes 43 seconds ago Thursday, July 25 2024 Jul 25, 2024 July 25, 2024 6:09 PM July 25, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

JEANERETTE - Louisiana State Police detectives are investigating an officer-involved shooting involving multiple law enforcement agencies.

The shooting took place on Hubertville Road near Martin Luther King Drive in Jeanerette.

Trending News

Investigators are working to gather information, and the Louisiana State Police Crime Lab is responding to process the scene. This is an active investigation; additional information will be released when it becomes available.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days