Louisiana State NAACP Conference to host 83rd annual Convention & Leadership Conference

BATON ROUGE — The Louisiana NAACP State Conference will host its 83rd annual Convention & Leadership Conference in Baton Rouge in October.

The convention will bring together members and community leaders from all over the state. Attendees will be able to listen in on sessions focusing on economic sustainability, criminal justice, voting rights and more.

Journalist Roland Martin will be the guest speaker for the convention's Freedom Fund Banquet that will be held Oct. 4 at the Crowne Plaza Hotel from 7:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. Single tickets cost $150 and a table for 10 costs $1,500.

The convention will be held Oct 2-4. You can buy tickets and find more information here.